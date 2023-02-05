First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $891,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,466 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

