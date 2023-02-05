First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ChampionX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ChampionX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ChampionX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.