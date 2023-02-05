First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $901,000 Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth $1,764,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Adient by 13.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 20.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 2.76. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,963 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.