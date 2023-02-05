First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $913,000 Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $126.78. The company has a market capitalization of $865.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,660 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,660 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $6,209,698. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

