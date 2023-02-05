First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Down 7.4 %

U opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

