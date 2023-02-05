First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Position in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Princeton Bancorp were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Princeton Bancorp by 32.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Princeton Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Princeton Bancorp Increases Dividend

BPRN opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

