First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

