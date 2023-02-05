First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $956,000 Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after buying an additional 391,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,962,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,405,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 1,050,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

