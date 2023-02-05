First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

