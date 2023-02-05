First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.0 %

AtriCure Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.69.

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.