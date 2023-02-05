First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 110.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $1,532,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. National Beverage had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

