First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,179 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $68,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $173.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.