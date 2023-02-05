First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,529 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $151.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48.

