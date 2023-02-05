First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 705 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after buying an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $20,918,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,407,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morningstar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,354,000 after buying an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total transaction of $1,348,326.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,412,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total transaction of $1,348,326.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,412,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.84, for a total value of $118,124.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,500,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,713,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,279 shares of company stock worth $20,844,158. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morningstar Stock Down 3.2 %

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $248.38 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $298.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

