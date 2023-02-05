First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $113.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

