First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 142.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 over the last three months. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

