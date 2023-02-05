First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Shares of TDY opened at $433.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.55 and its 200 day moving average is $391.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,532. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

