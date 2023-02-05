First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NUSC stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.