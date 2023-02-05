First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NUSC stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

