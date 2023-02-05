First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.