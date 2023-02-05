First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 460.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,910 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,351,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

