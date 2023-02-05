First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

