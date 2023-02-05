First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,519 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.79%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

