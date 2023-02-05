First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,329 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Newmont Stock Down 4.9 %

Insider Activity

NYSE:NEM opened at $49.85 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

