First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $118.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09.

