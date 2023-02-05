First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,782 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 215.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 76,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 54.3% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 163,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

APLE stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

