First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,923 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 164,551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,743,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,152,000 after buying an additional 101,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after buying an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NX opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $888.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.42. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.