First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,143 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,594 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256,252 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after acquiring an additional 433,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,512,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,519 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12.

