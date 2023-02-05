First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,640 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,264.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NYSE TREX opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

