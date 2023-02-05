First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

