First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,973 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,407,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,574 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $168.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

