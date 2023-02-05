First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.