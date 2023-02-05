FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 49.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,003,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

