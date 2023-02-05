Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after buying an additional 419,779 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSBC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $483.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.01. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.