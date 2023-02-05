Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 41.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,001 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 4.9 %

FSM stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.