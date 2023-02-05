Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.57%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

