Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FOX were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after purchasing an additional 341,976 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 25.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,678,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,237,000 after purchasing an additional 336,857 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

FOXA opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

