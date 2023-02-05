Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 59,011 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

See Also

