Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

