Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.
Freshpet Price Performance
Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Freshpet Company Profile
Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.
