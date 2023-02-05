Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 379,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 487,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

