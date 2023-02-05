Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.05.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

