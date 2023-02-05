Geneva Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $144.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

