Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $2,380,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

