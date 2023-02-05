Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Sells $535,623.30 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gentex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after purchasing an additional 238,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

