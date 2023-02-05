Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

