Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $369,715.20 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 192,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $369,715.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,701,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,226,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.06 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

