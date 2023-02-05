Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $371.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.18%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

