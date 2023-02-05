Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens cut their price target on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Glaukos by 31.0% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,463,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 541,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

