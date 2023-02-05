GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Raised to $5.00

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.40 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GoPro has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.54 million. GoPro had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 410,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 52.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.