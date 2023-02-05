Gouws Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gouws Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

